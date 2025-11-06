ExchangeDEX+
The live Alphakek price today is 0.01204694 USD. Track real-time AIKEK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

$0.01204694
$0.01204694
+0.30%1D
USD
Alphakek (AIKEK) Live Price Chart
Alphakek (AIKEK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01182798
$ 0.01182798
24H Low
$ 0.01281962
$ 0.01281962
24H High

$ 0.01182798
$ 0.01182798

$ 0.01281962
$ 0.01281962

$ 0.059969
$ 0.059969

$ 0.00190911
$ 0.00190911

-0.88%

+0.39%

-0.92%

-0.92%

Alphakek (AIKEK) real-time price is $0.01204694. Over the past 24 hours, AIKEK traded between a low of $ 0.01182798 and a high of $ 0.01281962, showing active market volatility. AIKEK's all-time high price is $ 0.059969, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00190911.

In terms of short-term performance, AIKEK has changed by -0.88% over the past hour, +0.39% over 24 hours, and -0.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Alphakek (AIKEK) Market Information

$ 2.86M
$ 2.86M

--
--

$ 2.86M
$ 2.86M

237.32M
237.32M

237,319,317.29878262
237,319,317.29878262

The current Market Cap of Alphakek is $ 2.86M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIKEK is 237.32M, with a total supply of 237319317.29878262. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.86M.

Alphakek (AIKEK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Alphakek to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alphakek to USD was $ -0.0024939418.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alphakek to USD was $ -0.0050068022.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alphakek to USD was $ -0.008369601513787287.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.39%
30 Days$ -0.0024939418-20.70%
60 Days$ -0.0050068022-41.56%
90 Days$ -0.008369601513787287-40.99%

What is Alphakek (AIKEK)

AlphaKEK is an AI-powered analytics platform for crypto markets and TradFi. We develop tools for analyzing market data across Web2 and Web3 - forums, news sites, DEX trades, smart contract code, etc. Token holders can access our AI Apps now via a web app or a Telegram bot. Our platform relies on our custom self-hosted AI models - LLMs, clustering models, text embedding models, and more. Our tokenomics is based on three things:

  1. Users should hold tokens to access our AI services - the more tokens you hold, the more perks you get.
  2. Token contract includes a small tax on buys and sells.
  3. 33% of collected tax is being spent on buyback and burn of the token, thus making the token deflationary. 2.99% of the total supply is burned at the time of writing.

The following AI services are currently available for holders:

  • Private AI Report: performs a deep search across web2 and web3 sources, searches for trends and patterns in the data then provides a concise text report on the question with a detailed breakdown of each source. Once the report is generated, a user could chat with it to ask extra questions or clarify something. Using our proprietary Knowledge Graph-Augmented Generation,
  • Crypto Dashboard: a self-updating panel that provides actual crypto insights 24/7. In the future, token holders will be able to create their private dashboards with custom filters and alerts. Public dashboard: https://alphakek.ai/public-report/crypto-markets
  • AI Chat: a chat powered by our unbiased LLM that is connected to our Knowledge Graph, allowing it to answer any finance-related questions using the latest and the most relevant data.
  • Telegram bot: provides convenient access to the services mentioned above, plus automatically provides various market-related insights every few hours, news summaries, reports, and so on.

Our medium-term roadmap includes developing more data visualization tools and developing and autonomous AI Agent for finance research.

Alphakek Price Prediction (USD)

AIKEK to Local Currencies

Alphakek (AIKEK) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alphakek (AIKEK)

How much is Alphakek (AIKEK) worth today?
The live AIKEK price in USD is 0.01204694 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AIKEK to USD price?
The current price of AIKEK to USD is $ 0.01204694. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Alphakek?
The market cap for AIKEK is $ 2.86M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AIKEK?
The circulating supply of AIKEK is 237.32M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AIKEK?
AIKEK achieved an ATH price of 0.059969 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AIKEK?
AIKEK saw an ATL price of 0.00190911 USD.
What is the trading volume of AIKEK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AIKEK is -- USD.
Will AIKEK go higher this year?
AIKEK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AIKEK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

