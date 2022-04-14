AlphaScan AI (ASCN) Tokenomics

AlphaScan AI (ASCN) Information

What is the project about? AlphaScan is a sentiment (and soon on-chain) analytics platform coupled with a Telegram-based trading bot. It enables users to analyze tokens and projects based on social sentiment (Twitter, Telegram), and then automate trading strategies based on those analytics

What makes your project unique? We provide a unique and novel way of analyzing sentiment data for new tokens that no other tool provides. We use several internal algorithms to prioritize accounts & signals on Twitter for that. We are also the only sentiment analytics tool that is providing integrated trading with the analytics tool

History of your project. The project started in early 2023 and within 4 months got to over 20k followers on Twitter and over 25k users in the private beta. We also recently concluded our private and public sale, raising a total of $2.1M

What’s next for your project? Integrate existing trading solutions and bots, build out our own trading bot solution, and improve analytics features.

What can your token be used for? The token is a utility token that will give users access to premium data and certain features, and discounts on the trading bot. In the near future, the token will also be used as a governance token for the decentralized platform.

Official Website:
https://alphascan.xyz
Whitepaper:
https://alphascan.gitbook.io/docs/alphascan/introduction-and-problem/problem-and-why-alphascan

AlphaScan AI (ASCN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for AlphaScan AI (ASCN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 144.88K
Total Supply:
$ 50.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 49.03M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 147.75K
All-Time High:
$ 0.206604
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00153822
Current Price:
$ 0.00295499
AlphaScan AI (ASCN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of AlphaScan AI (ASCN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ASCN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ASCN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ASCN's tokenomics, explore ASCN token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.