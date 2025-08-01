What is alright buddy (BUDDY)

alright buddy is a community owned memecoin spawned from the lore of ratios and KOL crashouts. what started with a very organic interaction lit a fire and birthed the started of a memecoin. alright buddy is easy and quick for everyone to understand and apply. someone says something you dont agree with? alright buddy. someone has a bad take? alright buddy. someone insults you for clout.. alright buddy. you get the idea

