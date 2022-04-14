ALRIS AGENT (ALR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ALRIS AGENT (ALR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ALRIS AGENT (ALR) Information Introducing Alris: Your AI-powered yield optimization companion on Solana. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and real-time market data, Alris makes smart yield-generating decisions for you around the clock. Our platform seamlessly integrates with Solana's infrastructure, using GPTv4 and Grok XAI to analyze market conditions and execute optimal yield strategies automatically. Key features include dynamic yield optimization, AI-driven investment strategies, automated yield harvesting, and real-time market monitoring. Built with cutting-edge tech including Next.js, Solana Agent Kit, and Switchboard Oracle, Alris represents the future of DeFi yield automation. Official Website: https://alris.live Buy ALR Now!

Market Cap: $ 24.87K
Total Supply: $ 998.68M
Circulating Supply: $ 998.68M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.87K
All-Time High: $ 0.00880109
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

ALRIS AGENT (ALR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ALRIS AGENT (ALR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALR's tokenomics, explore ALR token's live price!

