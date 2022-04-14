Altair (AIR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Altair (AIR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Altair (AIR) Information Altair combines the industry-leading infrastructure built by Centrifuge to finance real-world assets (RWA) on Centrifuge Chain, with the newest experimental features — before they go live on Centrifuge Chain. Even once Centrifuge is fully live on Polkadot, Kusama will be used for minting art NFTs, financing undiscovered assets, and whatever else the Kusama community brings to the table. Official Website: https://centrifuge.io/altair Buy AIR Now!

Market Cap: $ 1.45M
Total Supply: $ 473.73M
Circulating Supply: $ 394.13M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.74M
All-Time High: $ 0.157422
All-Time Low: $ 0.00089993
Current Price: $ 0.00367134

Altair (AIR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Altair (AIR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIR's tokenomics, explore AIR token's live price!

