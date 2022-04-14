Altcoinist Token (ALTT) Tokenomics
Altcoinist is an Interoperable, Web3 Monetization Gateway offering a new way for Creators to monetize and grow the next era of private communities with onchain subscriptions and built-in revenue sharing.
Creators can earn ETH with onchain subscriptions and grow their private communities with built-in revenue-sharing, all while staying on the platforms they love.
Additionally, Creators can grow and retain members with their own staking pool, APY and TVL, making it easier than ever to build and maintain a thriving community.
Followers of the Creators can join their Private Communities gated by Altcoinist, get closer access to them and choose to stake on the Creators' community staking pool to earn yield.
Understanding the tokenomics of Altcoinist Token (ALTT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ALTT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ALTT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
