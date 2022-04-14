Altcoinist Token (ALTT) Information

Altcoinist is an Interoperable, Web3 Monetization Gateway offering a new way for Creators to monetize and grow the next era of private communities with onchain subscriptions and built-in revenue sharing.

Creators can earn ETH with onchain subscriptions and grow their private communities with built-in revenue-sharing, all while staying on the platforms they love.

Additionally, Creators can grow and retain members with their own staking pool, APY and TVL, making it easier than ever to build and maintain a thriving community.

Followers of the Creators can join their Private Communities gated by Altcoinist, get closer access to them and choose to stake on the Creators' community staking pool to earn yield.