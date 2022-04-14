Altered State Machine (ASTO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Altered State Machine (ASTO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Altered State Machine (ASTO) Information ASTO is the official token ticker of the Altered State Token, the ERC-20 utility token native to the Altered State Machine protocol and ecosystem. As a governance token, ASTO is also your ticket to Governance of the ASM protocol via the ElderDAO, which is currently still in development. Official Website: https://www.alteredstatemachine.xyz/ Buy ASTO Now!

Altered State Machine (ASTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Altered State Machine (ASTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.17M $ 7.17M $ 7.17M Total Supply: $ 2.38B $ 2.38B $ 2.38B Circulating Supply: $ 821.19M $ 821.19M $ 821.19M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.81M $ 20.81M $ 20.81M All-Time High: $ 0.890471 $ 0.890471 $ 0.890471 All-Time Low: $ 0.00774778 $ 0.00774778 $ 0.00774778 Current Price: $ 0.00872862 $ 0.00872862 $ 0.00872862 Learn more about Altered State Machine (ASTO) price

Altered State Machine (ASTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Altered State Machine (ASTO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASTO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASTO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASTO's tokenomics, explore ASTO token's live price!

