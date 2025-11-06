AltLayer (ALT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01574307 $ 0.01574307 $ 0.01574307 24H Low $ 0.01734393 $ 0.01734393 $ 0.01734393 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01574307$ 0.01574307 $ 0.01574307 24H High $ 0.01734393$ 0.01734393 $ 0.01734393 All Time High $ 0.676743$ 0.676743 $ 0.676743 Lowest Price $ 0.01329349$ 0.01329349 $ 0.01329349 Price Change (1H) -1.63% Price Change (1D) +3.77% Price Change (7D) -6.68% Price Change (7D) -6.68%

AltLayer (ALT) real-time price is $0.01633689. Over the past 24 hours, ALT traded between a low of $ 0.01574307 and a high of $ 0.01734393, showing active market volatility. ALT's all-time high price is $ 0.676743, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01329349.

In terms of short-term performance, ALT has changed by -1.63% over the past hour, +3.77% over 24 hours, and -6.68% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AltLayer (ALT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 77.01M$ 77.01M $ 77.01M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 163.21M$ 163.21M $ 163.21M Circulation Supply 4.72B 4.72B 4.72B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AltLayer is $ 77.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ALT is 4.72B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 163.21M.