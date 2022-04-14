ALVA (AA) Tokenomics
What is the project about? DeFi Staking GameFi
What makes your project unique? Alva Supply is Very Limited only 19K AA
History of your project. Alva project is a project that aims to build an innovative and sustainable decentralized ecosystem in the blockchain world. Through the use of blockchain technology and the Binance Smart Chain platform, Alva Project aims to develop DeFi Staking and GameFi applications that will provide benefits to token holders and other users.
What’s next for your project? Alva GameFi “Play to Earn” promotes game incubation and distribution, builds the Alva entertainment metaverse with a variety of games, and creates a new blockchain game financial system, making games not only interesting and enjoyable but also profitable!
What can your token be used for? Staking DeFi Games
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ALVA (AA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of ALVA (AA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
