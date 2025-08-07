What is AMALAS (AMAL)

AMALAS, coming from the arabic word for hope "أمل", is a web3 project that doesn't only focus on developing and improving technology but also solve real-world problems in different sectors including finance and economy, education, and environmental sustainability. Our utilities including AMAL Blockchain, AMAL Payment Gateway, AMALEX (a marketplace for all web3 products), staking program, dApps and AI, and NFT collections to fund our ecosystem and initiatives will launch between Q3 2025 and Q1 2026. The project has a long-term vision with a roadmap explaining our goals for each quarter until 2030.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AMALAS (AMAL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

AMALAS (AMAL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AMALAS (AMAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMAL token's extensive tokenomics now!