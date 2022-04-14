AMALAS (AMAL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AMALAS (AMAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AMALAS (AMAL) Information AMALAS, coming from the arabic word for hope "أمل", is a web3 project that doesn't only focus on developing and improving technology but also solve real-world problems in different sectors including finance and economy, education, and environmental sustainability. Our utilities including AMAL Blockchain, AMAL Payment Gateway, AMALEX (a marketplace for all web3 products), staking program, dApps and AI, and NFT collections to fund our ecosystem and initiatives will launch between Q3 2025 and Q1 2026. The project has a long-term vision with a roadmap explaining our goals for each quarter until 2030. Official Website: https://amalas.org/ Whitepaper: https://amalas.org/amalas-whitepaper-building-a-sustainable-future-together/ Buy AMAL Now!

AMALAS (AMAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AMALAS (AMAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.78K $ 2.78K $ 2.78K Total Supply: $ 220.00M $ 220.00M $ 220.00M Circulating Supply: $ 2.93M $ 2.93M $ 2.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 209.03K $ 209.03K $ 209.03K All-Time High: $ 0.180874 $ 0.180874 $ 0.180874 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00095011 $ 0.00095011 $ 0.00095011 Learn more about AMALAS (AMAL) price

AMALAS (AMAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AMALAS (AMAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AMAL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AMAL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AMAL's tokenomics, explore AMAL token's live price!

AMAL Price Prediction Want to know where AMAL might be heading? Our AMAL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AMAL token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!