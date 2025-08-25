What is Amateras (AMT)

AMATERAS is NFT×DeFi×GameFi/ NFT Marketplace, NFT Gacha, NFT Staking, Swap, Farming pool all in one. There is a world as far as the eye can see. AMATERAS aims to provide a solution for NFT× DeFi. For example, by staking NFTs on AMATERAS, you can get $AMT. This token can be used for regular liquidity mining and can also be exchanged for other tokens.

Amateras (AMT) Resource Official Website

Amateras Price Prediction (USD)

AMT to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Amateras (AMT) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Amateras (AMT) How much is Amateras (AMT) worth today? The live AMT price in USD is 0.01008992 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current AMT to USD price? $ 0.01008992 . Check out The current price of AMT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Amateras? The market cap for AMT is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of AMT? The circulating supply of AMT is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AMT? AMT achieved an ATH price of 0.084599 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AMT? AMT saw an ATL price of 0.00014132 USD . What is the trading volume of AMT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AMT is -- USD . Will AMT go higher this year? AMT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AMT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Amateras (AMT) Important Industry Updates