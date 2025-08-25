America1776 (AMERICA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00029873 $ 0.00029873 $ 0.00029873 24H Low $ 0.00030588 $ 0.00030588 $ 0.00030588 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00029873$ 0.00029873 $ 0.00029873 24H High $ 0.00030588$ 0.00030588 $ 0.00030588 All Time High $ 0.00612601$ 0.00612601 $ 0.00612601 Lowest Price $ 0.00006264$ 0.00006264 $ 0.00006264 Price Change (1H) -1.74% Price Change (1D) -1.32% Price Change (7D) -0.44% Price Change (7D) -0.44%

America1776 (AMERICA) real-time price is $0.00030027. Over the past 24 hours, AMERICA traded between a low of $ 0.00029873 and a high of $ 0.00030588, showing active market volatility. AMERICA's all-time high price is $ 0.00612601, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006264.

In terms of short-term performance, AMERICA has changed by -1.74% over the past hour, -1.32% over 24 hours, and -0.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

America1776 (AMERICA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 53.26K$ 53.26K $ 53.26K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 177,600,000.0 177,600,000.0 177,600,000.0

The current Market Cap of America1776 is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AMERICA is 0.00, with a total supply of 177600000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.26K.