What is Amino AI (AMAI)

Amino AI provides an interactive 3D tool for visualizing, analyzing, and understanding protein structures. Designed for students, researchers, and professionals, it simplifies complex molecular exploration by integrating AI-driven insights and predictive modeling. The platform allows users to manipulate and study proteins in real time, offering a dynamic and accessible alternative to traditional static models. As a web-based solution, it eliminates the need for specialized software, making protein research more efficient and widely available. Our goal is to bridge the gap between AI and molecular science, fostering deeper insights and accelerating discoveries in biotechnology and medicine.

Amino AI (AMAI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Amino AI (AMAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Amino AI (AMAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMAI token's extensive tokenomics now!