Amino AI (AMAI) Information Amino AI provides an interactive 3D tool for visualizing, analyzing, and understanding protein structures. Designed for students, researchers, and professionals, it simplifies complex molecular exploration by integrating AI-driven insights and predictive modeling. The platform allows users to manipulate and study proteins in real time, offering a dynamic and accessible alternative to traditional static models. As a web-based solution, it eliminates the need for specialized software, making protein research more efficient and widely available. Our goal is to bridge the gap between AI and molecular science, fostering deeper insights and accelerating discoveries in biotechnology and medicine. Official Website: https://aminoai.org/ Whitepaper: https://aminoai.org/whitepaper Buy AMAI Now!

Amino AI (AMAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Amino AI (AMAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AMAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AMAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AMAI's tokenomics, explore AMAI token's live price!

