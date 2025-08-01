Amnis Aptos Price (AMAPT)
Amnis Aptos (AMAPT) is currently trading at 4.32 USD with a market cap of $ 108.78M USD. AMAPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Amnis Aptos to USD was $ -0.256636645366123.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Amnis Aptos to USD was $ -0.0948110400.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Amnis Aptos to USD was $ -0.3957448320.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Amnis Aptos to USD was $ -1.077920483448332.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.256636645366123
|-5.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0948110400
|-2.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3957448320
|-9.16%
|90 Days
|$ -1.077920483448332
|-19.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Amnis Aptos: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
-5.61%
-5.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Amnis Finance - a Pioneering Liquidity Staking on Aptos. As a foundational component of the Aptos ecosystem, Amnis Finance introduces a secure, user-friendly and innovative liquid staking protocol that empowers users to effortlessly maximize returns on their APT tokens while unlocking their liquidity. amAPT acts as a stablecoin loosely pegged to APT, so that 1 amAPT always represents 1 APT and the amount of amAPT in circulation matches the amount of APT in the Amnis Finance. When APT is sent to the Amnis Finance, an equivalent amount of amATP is minted.
Understanding the tokenomics of Amnis Aptos (AMAPT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMAPT token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 AMAPT to VND
₫113,680.8
|1 AMAPT to AUD
A$6.696
|1 AMAPT to GBP
￡3.24
|1 AMAPT to EUR
€3.7584
|1 AMAPT to USD
$4.32
|1 AMAPT to MYR
RM18.4464
|1 AMAPT to TRY
₺175.6512
|1 AMAPT to JPY
¥648
|1 AMAPT to ARS
ARS$5,925.9168
|1 AMAPT to RUB
₽350.352
|1 AMAPT to INR
₹377.352
|1 AMAPT to IDR
Rp70,819.6608
|1 AMAPT to KRW
₩6,050.4192
|1 AMAPT to PHP
₱251.856
|1 AMAPT to EGP
￡E.209.7792
|1 AMAPT to BRL
R$24.1488
|1 AMAPT to CAD
C$5.9616
|1 AMAPT to BDT
৳527.8176
|1 AMAPT to NGN
₦6,615.6048
|1 AMAPT to UAH
₴180.1008
|1 AMAPT to VES
Bs531.36
|1 AMAPT to CLP
$4,203.36
|1 AMAPT to PKR
Rs1,224.8064
|1 AMAPT to KZT
₸2,349.0864
|1 AMAPT to THB
฿141.696
|1 AMAPT to TWD
NT$129.4272
|1 AMAPT to AED
د.إ15.8544
|1 AMAPT to CHF
Fr3.4992
|1 AMAPT to HKD
HK$33.8688
|1 AMAPT to MAD
.د.م39.3984
|1 AMAPT to MXN
$81.5184
|1 AMAPT to PLN
zł16.1568
|1 AMAPT to RON
лв19.1808
|1 AMAPT to SEK
kr42.2928
|1 AMAPT to BGN
лв7.3872
|1 AMAPT to HUF
Ft1,512.6048
|1 AMAPT to CZK
Kč92.9232
|1 AMAPT to KWD
د.ك1.32192
|1 AMAPT to ILS
₪14.6448