What is Amnis Aptos (AMAPT)

Amnis Finance - a Pioneering Liquidity Staking on Aptos. As a foundational component of the Aptos ecosystem, Amnis Finance introduces a secure, user-friendly and innovative liquid staking protocol that empowers users to effortlessly maximize returns on their APT tokens while unlocking their liquidity. amAPT acts as a stablecoin loosely pegged to APT, so that 1 amAPT always represents 1 APT and the amount of amAPT in circulation matches the amount of APT in the Amnis Finance. When APT is sent to the Amnis Finance, an equivalent amount of amATP is minted.

Amnis Aptos (AMAPT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Amnis Aptos (AMAPT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Amnis Aptos (AMAPT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMAPT token's extensive tokenomics now!