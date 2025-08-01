Amnis Staked Aptos Coin Price (STAPT)
Amnis Staked Aptos Coin (STAPT) is currently trading at 4.92 USD with a market cap of $ 9.97M USD. STAPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Amnis Staked Aptos Coin to USD was $ -0.363402964933775.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Amnis Staked Aptos Coin to USD was $ -0.2033937840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Amnis Staked Aptos Coin to USD was $ -0.4307356680.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Amnis Staked Aptos Coin to USD was $ -1.1660580258488195.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.363402964933775
|-6.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2033937840
|-4.13%
|60 Days
|$ -0.4307356680
|-8.75%
|90 Days
|$ -1.1660580258488195
|-19.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Amnis Staked Aptos Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.47%
-6.88%
-7.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stAPT is a vault designed to accrue the staking yield of the Amnis APT validators. At any time, amAPT can be exchanged for stAPT by depositing it into the stAPT vault, which allows users to earn staking yield on their amAPT. Over time, as validators accrue staking yield, an equivalent amount of amAPT is minted and added to the vault, allowing users to redeem their stAPT for a greater amount of amAPT than they deposited. The exhange rate of amAPT per stAPT increases over time as staking rewards are added to the vault. By holding stATP, you hold a % claim on an increasing amount of the vault's amAPT, splitting staking rewards up among stAPT holders proportional to their share of the total stAPT. This is similar to other autocompounding tokens like Aave's aUSDC and Compound's cUSDC.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
