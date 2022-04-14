Ample (AMPD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ample (AMPD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ample (AMPD) Information Ample is capitalizing on the $61T global intellectual property market by delivering a groundbreaking full-suite solution for tokenizing and monetizing IP as real-world assets. The cross chain protocol and ecosystem tools allow enterprise brands, creators, and IP holders to seamlessly launch, distribute, and monetize IP across multiple chains, marketplaces, and transmedia platforms; all while adhering to industry-leading compliance standards. Official Website: https://ampleprotocol.xyz Whitepaper: https://ample-protocol.gitbook.io/ample-whitepaper

Ample (AMPD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ample (AMPD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 454.11K $ 454.11K $ 454.11K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 958.98M $ 958.98M $ 958.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 473.54K $ 473.54K $ 473.54K All-Time High: $ 0.0009777 $ 0.0009777 $ 0.0009777 All-Time Low: $ 0.00022077 $ 0.00022077 $ 0.00022077 Current Price: $ 0.00047012 $ 0.00047012 $ 0.00047012 Learn more about Ample (AMPD) price

Ample (AMPD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ample (AMPD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AMPD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AMPD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AMPD's tokenomics, explore AMPD token's live price!

