What is Ampleforth (AMPL)

Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The smart commodity money with a unique elastic supply protocol. AMPL supply expands and contracts in response to it’s price deviating from a 1 USD target. Deviations result in a supply change of AMPLs once every 24 hours, increasing or decreasing the number of tokens in each holder’s wallet pro-rata. Ampleforth is the only asset in the world with this elastic supply property, and therefore has counter-cyclical trading pressure and is uncorrelated with other digital assets such as Bitcoin.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ampleforth (AMPL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Ampleforth (AMPL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ampleforth (AMPL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMPL token's extensive tokenomics now!