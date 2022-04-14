Ampleforth (AMPL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ampleforth (AMPL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ampleforth (AMPL) Information Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The smart commodity money with a unique elastic supply protocol. AMPL supply expands and contracts in response to it’s price deviating from a 1 USD target. Deviations result in a supply change of AMPLs once every 24 hours, increasing or decreasing the number of tokens in each holder’s wallet pro-rata. Ampleforth is the only asset in the world with this elastic supply property, and therefore has counter-cyclical trading pressure and is uncorrelated with other digital assets such as Bitcoin. Official Website: https://www.ampleforth.org/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I-NmSnQ6E7wY1nyouuf-GuDdJWNCnJWl/view Buy AMPL Now!

Ampleforth (AMPL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ampleforth (AMPL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 29.30M $ 29.30M $ 29.30M Total Supply: $ 28.02M $ 28.02M $ 28.02M Circulating Supply: $ 25.85M $ 25.85M $ 25.85M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.75M $ 31.75M $ 31.75M All-Time High: $ 4.07 $ 4.07 $ 4.07 All-Time Low: $ 0.155869 $ 0.155869 $ 0.155869 Current Price: $ 1.13 $ 1.13 $ 1.13 Learn more about Ampleforth (AMPL) price

Ampleforth (AMPL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ampleforth (AMPL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AMPL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AMPL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AMPL's tokenomics, explore AMPL token's live price!

AMPL Price Prediction Want to know where AMPL might be heading? Our AMPL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AMPL token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!