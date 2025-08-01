What is AMPLY (AMPLY)

Amply Finance operates as a decentralized lending platform where users can lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. Users can supply assets and contribute their cryptocurrencies to our lending pools. In return, users receive interest paid by borrowers. Secondly, users can also borrow assets. If user has deposited crypto as collateral, they will be able to borrow other cryptocurrencies. The amount one can borrow depends on the risk level of the chosen collateral and the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. Once you wish to close your position, one can repay their borrowed cryptocurrencies along with any accrued interest to close out the loan position. Lastly, if there no more outstanding loans, one can withdraw their deposited crypto assets from the lending pools at any time.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AMPLY (AMPLY) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

AMPLY (AMPLY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AMPLY (AMPLY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMPLY token's extensive tokenomics now!