amuricah (AMURICAH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0000519 24H High $ 0.0006343 All Time High $ 0.0006343 Lowest Price $ 0.0000519 Price Change (1H) +7.43% Price Change (1D) +184.11% Price Change (7D) --

amuricah (AMURICAH) real-time price is $0.00016894. Over the past 24 hours, AMURICAH traded between a low of $ 0.0000519 and a high of $ 0.0006343, showing active market volatility. AMURICAH's all-time high price is $ 0.0006343, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000519.

In terms of short-term performance, AMURICAH has changed by +7.43% over the past hour, +184.11% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

amuricah (AMURICAH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 171.56K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 171.56K Circulation Supply 999.90M Total Supply 999,897,307.403018

The current Market Cap of amuricah is $ 171.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AMURICAH is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999897307.403018. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 171.56K.