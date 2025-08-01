Andrea Von Speed Price (ANDREA)
Andrea Von Speed (ANDREA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 315.66K USD. ANDREA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Andrea Von Speed to USD was $ -0.000199619095904171.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Andrea Von Speed to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Andrea Von Speed to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Andrea Von Speed to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000199619095904171
|-38.66%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+220.06%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+67.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Andrea Von Speed: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.30%
-38.66%
-59.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$ANDREA (Andrea Von Speed) is a shapeshifting cat on Solana, forged in pure meme chaos. She can become anything—rocket, Lambo, blender—whatever the moment demands. Fast, wild, and full of attitude, Andrea lives in the fast lane. No roadmap, no brakes, just nonstop speed and internet magic. It’s more than a coin—it’s a full-send culture of memes, transformation, and degen energy. Miss her and she’s gone.
