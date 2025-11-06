Andromeda (ANDR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00092287 $ 0.00092287 $ 0.00092287 24H Low $ 0.00107741 $ 0.00107741 $ 0.00107741 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00092287$ 0.00092287 $ 0.00092287 24H High $ 0.00107741$ 0.00107741 $ 0.00107741 All Time High $ 1.85$ 1.85 $ 1.85 Lowest Price $ 0.00086459$ 0.00086459 $ 0.00086459 Price Change (1H) +0.39% Price Change (1D) +5.18% Price Change (7D) -7.62% Price Change (7D) -7.62%

Andromeda (ANDR) real-time price is $0.00098389. Over the past 24 hours, ANDR traded between a low of $ 0.00092287 and a high of $ 0.00107741, showing active market volatility. ANDR's all-time high price is $ 1.85, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00086459.

In terms of short-term performance, ANDR has changed by +0.39% over the past hour, +5.18% over 24 hours, and -7.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Andromeda (ANDR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 228.52K$ 228.52K $ 228.52K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 988.86K$ 988.86K $ 988.86K Circulation Supply 231.09M 231.09M 231.09M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Andromeda is $ 228.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANDR is 231.09M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 988.86K.