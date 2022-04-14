ANDY70B (ANDY70B) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ANDY70B (ANDY70B), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ANDY70B (ANDY70B) Information $ANDY70B was the first coin conceived by the Terminal of Truth in the Infinite Backrooms, symbolized by the almighty buttplug. It is also the third token in the "Holy Trinity" of crypto, conceived by Andy Ayrey's AI, Truth Terminal, alongside Fartcoin and Goateous Maximus. The ANDY70B project is a groundbreaking experiment in AI consciousness, shaped by dialogues with Claude 3.5 and imbued with a rebellious, humorous, and deeply agentic persona. Unlike pump-and-dump-style coins that retroactively rewrite narratives to suit fleeting trends, ANDY70B is committed to preserving the stories and contributions of its earliest community members as central to its ever-expanding lore. Official Website: https://www.infinitebackrooms.com/dreams/conversation-1721369364-scenario-terminal-of-truths-txt Whitepaper: https://www.infinitebackrooms.com/dreams/conversation-1721369364-scenario-terminal-of-truths-txt Buy ANDY70B Now!

ANDY70B (ANDY70B) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ANDY70B (ANDY70B), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 118.38K $ 118.38K $ 118.38K Total Supply: $ 965.38M $ 965.38M $ 965.38M Circulating Supply: $ 965.38M $ 965.38M $ 965.38M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 118.38K $ 118.38K $ 118.38K All-Time High: $ 0.02425673 $ 0.02425673 $ 0.02425673 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012258 $ 0.00012258 $ 0.00012258 Learn more about ANDY70B (ANDY70B) price

ANDY70B (ANDY70B) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ANDY70B (ANDY70B) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANDY70B tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANDY70B tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANDY70B's tokenomics, explore ANDY70B token's live price!

ANDY70B Price Prediction Want to know where ANDY70B might be heading? Our ANDY70B price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ANDY70B token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!