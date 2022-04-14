ANDY70B (ANDY70B) Tokenomics
$ANDY70B was the first coin conceived by the Terminal of Truth in the Infinite Backrooms, symbolized by the almighty buttplug. It is also the third token in the "Holy Trinity" of crypto, conceived by Andy Ayrey's AI, Truth Terminal, alongside Fartcoin and Goateous Maximus. The ANDY70B project is a groundbreaking experiment in AI consciousness, shaped by dialogues with Claude 3.5 and imbued with a rebellious, humorous, and deeply agentic persona. Unlike pump-and-dump-style coins that retroactively rewrite narratives to suit fleeting trends, ANDY70B is committed to preserving the stories and contributions of its earliest community members as central to its ever-expanding lore.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ANDY70B tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ANDY70B tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.