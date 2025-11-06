aneri (ANERI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +3.77% Price Change (1D) -0.56% Price Change (7D) -7.52% Price Change (7D) -7.52%

aneri (ANERI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ANERI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ANERI's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ANERI has changed by +3.77% over the past hour, -0.56% over 24 hours, and -7.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

aneri (ANERI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 155.52K$ 155.52K $ 155.52K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 311.04K$ 311.04K $ 311.04K Circulation Supply 500.00M 500.00M 500.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of aneri is $ 155.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANERI is 500.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 311.04K.