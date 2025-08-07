More About STEUR

STEUR Price Info

STEUR Official Website

STEUR Tokenomics

STEUR Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Angle Staked EURA Logo

Angle Staked EURA Price (STEUR)

Unlisted

Angle Staked EURA (STEUR) Live Price Chart

$1.26
$1.26$1.26
+0.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Angle Staked EURA (STEUR) Today

Angle Staked EURA (STEUR) is currently trading at 1.26 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STEUR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Angle Staked EURA Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.43%
Angle Staked EURA 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the STEUR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STEUR price information.

Angle Staked EURA (STEUR) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Angle Staked EURA to USD was $ +0.00537064.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Angle Staked EURA to USD was $ -0.0102446820.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Angle Staked EURA to USD was $ +0.0214940880.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Angle Staked EURA to USD was $ +0.0512479180760406.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00537064+0.43%
30 Days$ -0.0102446820-0.81%
60 Days$ +0.0214940880+1.71%
90 Days$ +0.0512479180760406+4.24%

Angle Staked EURA (STEUR) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Angle Staked EURA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.25
$ 1.25$ 1.25

$ 1.26
$ 1.26$ 1.26

$ 1.29
$ 1.29$ 1.29

+0.00%

+0.43%

+1.54%

Angle Staked EURA (STEUR) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Angle Staked EURA (STEUR)

stEUR is a staked version of agEUR earning a native Euro yield paid in agEUR. It is a yield-bearing ERC-20 token that can be freely transferred and that is always redeemable for an ever-growing amount of agEUR. The value of 1 stEUR is not meant to be 1€: it increases over time as yield continuously accrues to it.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Angle Staked EURA (STEUR) Resource

Official Website

Angle Staked EURA (STEUR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Angle Staked EURA (STEUR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STEUR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Angle Staked EURA (STEUR)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

STEUR to Local Currencies

1 STEUR to VND
33,156.9
1 STEUR to AUD
A$1.9278
1 STEUR to GBP
0.9324
1 STEUR to EUR
1.071
1 STEUR to USD
$1.26
1 STEUR to MYR
RM5.3172
1 STEUR to TRY
51.2442
1 STEUR to JPY
¥185.22
1 STEUR to ARS
ARS$1,677.753
1 STEUR to RUB
100.8
1 STEUR to INR
110.5524
1 STEUR to IDR
Rp20,655.7344
1 STEUR to KRW
1,742.7312
1 STEUR to PHP
72.0846
1 STEUR to EGP
￡E.61.047
1 STEUR to BRL
R$6.867
1 STEUR to CAD
C$1.7262
1 STEUR to BDT
152.7372
1 STEUR to NGN
1,920.7314
1 STEUR to UAH
52.2144
1 STEUR to VES
Bs161.28
1 STEUR to CLP
$1,222.2
1 STEUR to PKR
Rs356.328
1 STEUR to KZT
674.5158
1 STEUR to THB
฿40.7106
1 STEUR to TWD
NT$37.5858
1 STEUR to AED
د.إ4.6242
1 STEUR to CHF
Fr1.008
1 STEUR to HKD
HK$9.8784
1 STEUR to MAD
.د.م11.3778
1 STEUR to MXN
$23.436
1 STEUR to PLN
4.6116
1 STEUR to RON
лв5.481
1 STEUR to SEK
kr12.096
1 STEUR to BGN
лв2.1042
1 STEUR to HUF
Ft430.0254
1 STEUR to CZK
26.5356
1 STEUR to KWD
د.ك0.3843
1 STEUR to ILS
4.3092