Animals Wif Guns (GUNS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000581 $ 0.00000581 $ 0.00000581 24H Low $ 0.00000735 $ 0.00000735 $ 0.00000735 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000581$ 0.00000581 $ 0.00000581 24H High $ 0.00000735$ 0.00000735 $ 0.00000735 All Time High $ 0.00008064$ 0.00008064 $ 0.00008064 Lowest Price $ 0.00000581$ 0.00000581 $ 0.00000581 Price Change (1H) -0.66% Price Change (1D) -15.14% Price Change (7D) -53.88% Price Change (7D) -53.88%

Animals Wif Guns (GUNS) real-time price is $0.00000581. Over the past 24 hours, GUNS traded between a low of $ 0.00000581 and a high of $ 0.00000735, showing active market volatility. GUNS's all-time high price is $ 0.00008064, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000581.

In terms of short-term performance, GUNS has changed by -0.66% over the past hour, -15.14% over 24 hours, and -53.88% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Animals Wif Guns (GUNS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.80K$ 5.80K $ 5.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.80K$ 5.80K $ 5.80K Circulation Supply 998.92M 998.92M 998.92M Total Supply 998,924,290.139103 998,924,290.139103 998,924,290.139103

The current Market Cap of Animals Wif Guns is $ 5.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GUNS is 998.92M, with a total supply of 998924290.139103. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.80K.