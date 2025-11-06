Animus (ANIMUS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00099864 $ 0.00099864 $ 0.00099864 24H Low $ 0.00137708 $ 0.00137708 $ 0.00137708 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00099864$ 0.00099864 $ 0.00099864 24H High $ 0.00137708$ 0.00137708 $ 0.00137708 All Time High $ 0.00806966$ 0.00806966 $ 0.00806966 Lowest Price $ 0.00028124$ 0.00028124 $ 0.00028124 Price Change (1H) -4.20% Price Change (1D) +21.57% Price Change (7D) -17.18% Price Change (7D) -17.18%

Animus (ANIMUS) real-time price is $0.00121747. Over the past 24 hours, ANIMUS traded between a low of $ 0.00099864 and a high of $ 0.00137708, showing active market volatility. ANIMUS's all-time high price is $ 0.00806966, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00028124.

In terms of short-term performance, ANIMUS has changed by -4.20% over the past hour, +21.57% over 24 hours, and -17.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Animus (ANIMUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.22M$ 1.22M $ 1.22M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.22M$ 1.22M $ 1.22M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Animus is $ 1.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANIMUS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.22M.