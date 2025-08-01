What is Anju (ANJU)

Riko Wako “I'm here Yesterday, I came to Riko Wako family from the care center in Chiba. Your name is Anju She's a young and energetic girl! Looks like Rico Wako won't have a problem either Food was eaten and took a walk. Thank you for your continued support” $ANJU is a memecoin on Ethereum, inspired by a Shiba Inu adopted from Chibawan shelter, linked to Neiro and Cocoro. It aims to build community and hype, with a $170K market cap and $22K liquidity. No utility beyond meme-driven trading.

