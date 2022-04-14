Anju (ANJU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Anju (ANJU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Anju (ANJU) Information Riko Wako "I'm here Yesterday, I came to Riko Wako family from the care center in Chiba. Your name is Anju She's a young and energetic girl! Looks like Rico Wako won't have a problem either Food was eaten and took a walk. Thank you for your continued support" $ANJU is a memecoin on Ethereum, inspired by a Shiba Inu adopted from Chibawan shelter, linked to Neiro and Cocoro. It aims to build community and hype, with a $170K market cap and $22K liquidity. No utility beyond meme-driven trading. Official Website: https://anju-cto.site/

Anju (ANJU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Anju (ANJU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.40K Total Supply: $ 356.59B Circulating Supply: $ 356.59B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.40K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Anju (ANJU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Anju (ANJU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANJU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANJU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

