What is Ankr Staked ETH (ANKRETH)

ETH Liquid Staking with Ankr Ankr Staking offers Ethereum token holders the opportunity to stake ETH and, in return, claim ETH Liquid Staking tokens — ankrETH. ankrETH also offers instant liquidity for your staked ETH, enabling you to connect ankrETH with DeFi platforms and earn several more layers of rewards. ankrETH is a reward-bearing token, meaning that the fair value of 1 ankrETH token vs. ETH increases over time as staking rewards accumulate inside the token. Benefits - Generate Multiple Layers of Rewards: Use ankrETH on DeFi platforms to enable you to multiply your earning potential in APY on top of your staking rewards! - Low Impermanent Loss: Contributing ankrETH for liquidity with tokens like ETH means a low risk of impermanent loss, expanding the upside of providing liquidity for a more stable and profitable experience. - Compound Your Staking Rewards: Your staking rewards will compound daily as the value of ankrETH in your wallet increases vs. ETH. - Support & Secure Ethereum: Staking ETH directly supports the Ethereum network and helps validate transactions. Ankr’s staking system distributes staked tokens intelligently across the Ethereum ecosystem to achieve optimal decentralization. - Elastic Supply: Users can trade their ankrETH tokens for their staked ETH anytime.

