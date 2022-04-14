AnonymousCodingCult (ACC) Tokenomics
Anonymous Coding Cult (ACC) is a privacy-focused ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain. The project develops a suite of Telegram bots and mini-apps that provide practical, real-world utility for cryptocurrency users, with a core emphasis on user privacy and anonymous transactions. These include tools for purchasing gift cards, obtaining virtual credit cards, conducting cross-chain swaps via Monero, and running on-chain contests and volume strategies. ACC operates with a transparent, zero-tax contract and aims to deliver accessible, privacy-preserving blockchain tools without requiring personal data or KYC. All core utilities are integrated into Telegram for global accessibility.
Understanding the tokenomics of AnonymousCodingCult (ACC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ACC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ACC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ACC Price Prediction
Want to know where ACC might be heading? Our ACC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
