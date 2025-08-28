Anthropic PreStocks (ANTHRP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 266.53 $ 266.53 $ 266.53 24H Low $ 266.59 $ 266.59 $ 266.59 24H High 24H Low $ 266.53$ 266.53 $ 266.53 24H High $ 266.59$ 266.59 $ 266.59 All Time High $ 266.59$ 266.59 $ 266.59 Lowest Price $ 266.53$ 266.53 $ 266.53 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Anthropic PreStocks (ANTHRP) real-time price is $266.56. Over the past 24 hours, ANTHRP traded between a low of $ 266.53 and a high of $ 266.59, showing active market volatility. ANTHRP's all-time high price is $ 266.59, while its all-time low price is $ 266.53.

In terms of short-term performance, ANTHRP has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.00% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Anthropic PreStocks (ANTHRP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 399.82K$ 399.82K $ 399.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 399.82K$ 399.82K $ 399.82K Circulation Supply 1.50K 1.50K 1.50K Total Supply 1,499.925809737 1,499.925809737 1,499.925809737

The current Market Cap of Anthropic PreStocks is $ 399.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANTHRP is 1.50K, with a total supply of 1499.925809737. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 399.82K.