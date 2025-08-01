What is Anti Rug Agent (ANTIRUG)

Anti Rug Agent is made to analyze coins submitted by users and give them a score and analysis on its probability to be a scam/rug. The score is based on different criterias : snipers, top 10 holders % count, age, liquidity, etc. The goal is to protect investors, especially beginners, to fall in the hands of the wrong projects. We will also help more experienced investors with our premium features, for a more in depth analysis of each tokens requested.

Anti Rug Agent (ANTIRUG) Resource Official Website

Anti Rug Agent (ANTIRUG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Anti Rug Agent (ANTIRUG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ANTIRUG token's extensive tokenomics now!