$ANTI and $PRO are an experimental token duo exploring quantum-like tokenomics on Solana. These tokens act like a quantum duo, where holding both is more rewarding than just one. When $ANTI and $PRO are put into the ‘Catalyst’ contract, they interact and the contract outputs two different tokens, $X and $Y. These tokens are emitted depending on the relationship between the amounts of $ANTI and $PRO being deposited. The output varies based on their balance. If you decide to reverse the process, you can deposit the resulting $X and $Y back into the Catalyst. The system uses inverse functions to break them back into their original components: $ANTI and $PRO.

