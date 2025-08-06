Antmons Price (AMS)
Antmons (AMS) is currently trading at 0.00244584 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AMS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Antmons to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Antmons to USD was $ -0.0006351954.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Antmons to USD was $ +0.0007882788.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Antmons to USD was $ +0.0011587152670030535.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.95%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006351954
|-25.97%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0007882788
|+32.23%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0011587152670030535
|+90.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Antmons: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.26%
+0.95%
-47.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Antmons is the first Play-to-Earn MOBA game on our platform. It is a blockchain-based game with endless real-time competitions and a metaverse that can be regarded as an adventurists’ paradise, owned and defined by the community. You can earn daily revenue by participating in DEW Battles, or taking an adventure in Token Pool Battles. The game is set in a world of tiny insects. Players summon Antmons heroes to fight for themselves or set up guilds for more loot. Antmons heroes are divided into different combat attributes: Spayer, Tank, Archer, AOE, and Thrower. You need to upgrade heroes and improve skills so that you can win the battle and generate rewards.
