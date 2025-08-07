What is Anzen Finance (ANZ)

Anzen is the creator of USDz, a stablecoin backed by a diversified RWA portfolio, allowing users to mitigate volatility and earn rewards through all market cycles. Anzen's USDz products are currently listed and being actively used throughout Defi. https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/anzen-usdz https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/anzen-staked-usdz Staked USDz earns uncorrelated (no crypto exposure), non-cyclical yields from senior positions in middle market credit. Anzen is able to source oversubscribed deals with market-leading risk adjusted returns by leveraging a deep network of relationships built from the founding team’s 10+ yr of experience as capital allocators and asset managers. Anzen is backed by Circle Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Frax Finance, Tribe Capital, Infinity Ventures, and several other leading VCs and angels.

Anzen Finance (ANZ) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Anzen Finance (ANZ) Tokenomics

