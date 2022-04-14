Discover key insights into Anzen Finance (ANZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Anzen Finance (ANZ) Information

Anzen is the creator of USDz, a stablecoin backed by a diversified RWA portfolio, allowing users to mitigate volatility and earn rewards through all market cycles.

Anzen's USDz products are currently listed and being actively used throughout Defi.

https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/anzen-usdz

https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/anzen-staked-usdz

Staked USDz earns uncorrelated (no crypto exposure), non-cyclical yields from senior positions in middle market credit. Anzen is able to source oversubscribed deals with market-leading risk adjusted returns by leveraging a deep network of relationships built from the founding team’s 10+ yr of experience as capital allocators and asset managers.

Anzen is backed by Circle Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Frax Finance, Tribe Capital, Infinity Ventures, and several other leading VCs and angels.