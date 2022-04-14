Anzen Finance (ANZ) Tokenomics
Anzen Finance (ANZ) Information
Anzen is the creator of USDz, a stablecoin backed by a diversified RWA portfolio, allowing users to mitigate volatility and earn rewards through all market cycles.
Anzen's USDz products are currently listed and being actively used throughout Defi.
Staked USDz earns uncorrelated (no crypto exposure), non-cyclical yields from senior positions in middle market credit. Anzen is able to source oversubscribed deals with market-leading risk adjusted returns by leveraging a deep network of relationships built from the founding team’s 10+ yr of experience as capital allocators and asset managers.
Anzen is backed by Circle Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Frax Finance, Tribe Capital, Infinity Ventures, and several other leading VCs and angels.
Anzen Finance (ANZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Anzen Finance (ANZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Anzen Finance (ANZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Anzen Finance (ANZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ANZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ANZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
