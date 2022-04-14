ApeChainHOES (HOES) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ApeChainHOES (HOES), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ApeChainHOES (HOES) Information HOES (Honorary Onchain Essential Services) is a community dedicated to cultivating onchain culture across every major blockchain network. Symbolized by the traditional gardening hoe, HOES represents our mission of thoughtfully nurturing valuable cultural elements while pruning away "CRUFT"—the redundant and unproductive aspects that hinder growth. By fostering a "Culture of Collaboration" and empowering a vibrant community of innovative builders, HOES actively supports the development of essential Web3 tools irrespective of chain allegiance. The result is a thriving, chain‑agnostic ecosystem celebrated for its unique style, practical functionality, efficiency, and dynamic cultural evolution. Official Website: https://boringmerch.com/shop/hoes-tech-shirt/

ApeChainHOES (HOES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ApeChainHOES (HOES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 57.55K $ 57.55K $ 57.55K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 57.55K $ 57.55K $ 57.55K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ApeChainHOES (HOES) price

ApeChainHOES (HOES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ApeChainHOES (HOES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOES tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOES tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOES's tokenomics, explore HOES token's live price!

