APEDOG (APEDOG) Information Apedog is one of the first meme tokens launched on the new ApeChain blockchain and is the first token to achieve a centralized exchange listing. The token does not have grand ambitions; the team is simply focused on creating a new website and mobile application to provide market news and data. The project was developed and launched on Ape.Express during the release of the ApeChain blockchain... Official Website: https://www.apedog.org Whitepaper: https://www.apedog.org Buy APEDOG Now!

Market Cap: $ 2.77K
Total Supply: $ 765.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 599.21M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.54K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

APEDOG (APEDOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of APEDOG (APEDOG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of APEDOG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many APEDOG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand APEDOG's tokenomics, explore APEDOG token's live price!

