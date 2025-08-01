What is APES (APES)

Just a funny APES – In APES Gang, team plays an exciting game, has fun, and shills the coin. As Dominic Toretto said, the most important thing is family. APES is more than family; This is APES GANG! Apes isn’t just a meme coin; it’s a unique utility token with its own farming game, staking pool, fan page where you can join the Gang as a knight, and much more in development. And, of course, an NFT collection with Utility! Join the APES GANG – shill the coin, play the game, have fun, and stake your tokens!

