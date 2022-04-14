Apes Go Bananas (AGB) Tokenomics
Apes Go Bananas (AGB) Information
AGB (Apes Go Bananas) is a community-driven meme coin inspired by the NFT communities of BAYC and HAPE. Our goal is to enhance liquidity and accessibility for BAYC and HAPE NFTs. With our innovative NFT prize pool concept, users have the opportunity to win exclusive collectibles by participating in AGB lotteries.
We believe that meme coins should go beyond their viral nature and incorporate meaningful financial practices. With this in mind, AGB introduces an innovative concept: the NFT prize pool.
By introducing this innovative mechanism, AGB creates an engaging and interactive experience for the community. It not only offers the chance to win exclusive NFTs but also supports the liquidity and growth of BAYC and HAPE.
Apes Go Bananas (AGB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Apes Go Bananas (AGB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Apes Go Bananas (AGB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Apes Go Bananas (AGB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AGB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AGB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand AGB's tokenomics, explore AGB token's live price!
AGB Price Prediction
Want to know where AGB might be heading? Our AGB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.