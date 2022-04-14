Apes Go Bananas (AGB) Information

AGB (Apes Go Bananas) is a community-driven meme coin inspired by the NFT communities of BAYC and HAPE. Our goal is to enhance liquidity and accessibility for BAYC and HAPE NFTs. With our innovative NFT prize pool concept, users have the opportunity to win exclusive collectibles by participating in AGB lotteries.

We believe that meme coins should go beyond their viral nature and incorporate meaningful financial practices. With this in mind, AGB introduces an innovative concept: the NFT prize pool.

By introducing this innovative mechanism, AGB creates an engaging and interactive experience for the community. It not only offers the chance to win exclusive NFTs but also supports the liquidity and growth of BAYC and HAPE.