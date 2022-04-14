Apillon (NCTR) Information

Apillon is a comprehensive Web3 development platform designed for developers and businesses venturing into Web3. It simplifies blockchain development with an intuitive UI, seamless API integration and unified pricing, enabling simpler dapp creation.

With Apillon, developers can create a complex and fully-functional Web3-based product in just days, harnessing the services provided by different parachains but without the need to employ them individually and from scratch or to spend years mastering the technical knowledge. This way, they can focus more on the functionalities of their Web3 product than the underlying blockchain complexity and drastically shorten its go-to-market timeline.

With nearly 150k developers onboarded, Apillon is rapidly becoming the go-to platform in the Web3 ecosystem.