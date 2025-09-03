What is Aptos Futures (APF)

AptosFutures ($APF) is a decentralized leverage trading platform built to provide ultra-low fees, precise liquidation, and a bot-free trading environment. The project focuses on fair derivatives trading, multi-chain staking, and community-driven growth. The native token, $APF, powers the ecosystem by reinforcing liquidity through staking, enabling referral rewards, and supporting community campaigns such as airdrops and quiz games.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Aptos Futures (APF) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Aptos Futures Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Aptos Futures (APF) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Aptos Futures (APF) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Aptos Futures.

Check the Aptos Futures price prediction now!

APF to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Aptos Futures (APF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aptos Futures (APF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about APF token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aptos Futures (APF) How much is Aptos Futures (APF) worth today? The live APF price in USD is 0.0001145 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current APF to USD price? $ 0.0001145 . Check out The current price of APF to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Aptos Futures? The market cap for APF is $ 97.54K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of APF? The circulating supply of APF is 851.89M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of APF? APF achieved an ATH price of 0.00018988 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of APF? APF saw an ATL price of 0.00008218 USD . What is the trading volume of APF? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for APF is -- USD . Will APF go higher this year? APF might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out APF price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Aptos Futures (APF) Important Industry Updates