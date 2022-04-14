AQC (AQC) Tokenomics
AQC (AQC) Information
$AQC is the ecosystem token for live streamer and builder 0xAquatic. Wick is the flagship product under the $AQC umbrella, a mobile-first, self-custodial trading app on top of Hyperliquid. The token is directly tied to platform activity, aligning user growth with token value. Built almost entirely in front of a live audience, Wick provides fast spot and perpetuals trading on Hyperliquid, while $AQC captures a portion of that activity to create long-term sustainability.
AQC (AQC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for AQC (AQC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
AQC (AQC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AQC (AQC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AQC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AQC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand AQC's tokenomics, explore AQC token's live price!
AQC Price Prediction
Want to know where AQC might be heading? Our AQC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.