Aquarius Loan (ARS) Tokenomics
Aquarius Loan (ARS) Information
What is the Aquarius Loan? Aquarius Loan or Aquarius is a decentralized blockchain protocol that allows users to lend or borrow selected cryptocurrencies on Core chain. It establishes money markets by pooling assets together and algorithmically setting interest rates based on supply and demand of assets.
To supply or lend crypto assets on Aquarius, users will have to deposit their crypto assets into the Aquarius protocol and it will be aggregated into a liquidity pool. Once users have made the deposit, they will receive aTokens in return. Users will start accruing interest by holding the aTokens.
Once assets are supplied to Aquarius, users are allowed to use the assets as collateral. Based on the collateral factor of the assets deposited, users can start borrowing from Aquarius. Because Aquarius uses an overcollateralization model, you can never borrow more than what is collateralized.
How is Aquarius Loan different from traditional finance? Aquarius behaves similarly to a bank but it is more easily accessible. To use Aquarius, users are not required to provide personal and private information. Anyone with an internet connection could sign up for Aquarius and start interacting with the protocol. All they need is some crypto assets stored on a crypto wallet like Metamask.
In addition, the return rates for Aquarius are more attractive compared to traditional banks. For example, if you store money in a savings account, it will only generate a measly 0.05% APY. On the other hand, Aquarius would offer up to 10% APY depending on the assets supplied.
History of Aquarius Loan. Aquarius team have launched the project in 2022 and in July 2023, they have made strategic partnership with CoreDAO, a DAO organization that is governing the activities of Core chain. Aquarius Team got official grant from CoreDAO to build the decentralized money market on Core chain.
In August 2023, they partnered with SushiSwap to launch the protocol's native token ARS and the protocol started a full scale operation with the token launch.
What’s next for Aquarius Loan? After the token launch and start of the full scale operation, Aquarius is now expanding it's ecosystem by bringing more users, utilities and funds to the protocol and to the Core chain from both inside and outside of Core chain.
What can Aquarius token (ARS) be used for? ARS token is the platform's governance and utility token. Users are rewarded with ARS token for supplying and borrowing on the platform and they can also participate in governing activities of the protocol with ARS token.
Aquarius Loan (ARS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aquarius Loan (ARS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Aquarius Loan (ARS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Aquarius Loan (ARS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ARS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ARS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.