Aquarius (AQUA) Tokenomics
Aquarius (AQUA) Information
AQUA is the currency for rewards and on-chain voting on the Stellar network. The Aquarius project has been designed to supercharge trading on Stellar, bring more liquidity and give control over how it is distributed across various market pairs of Stellar’s internal Decentralized Exchange (SDEX).
Aquarius allows the community to set market making rewards for selected markets through on-chain voting. AQUA holders can vote for market pairs that need more liquidity and select trusted assets. Both DEX traders and LPs can earn AQUA rewards on selected market pairs based on their participation with market making on the Stellar blockchain.
AQUA holders will be able to participate in DAO voting to decide the direction of the Community DAO Fund and navigate future Aquarius developments.
Aquarius (AQUA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aquarius (AQUA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Aquarius (AQUA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Aquarius (AQUA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AQUA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AQUA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand AQUA's tokenomics, explore AQUA token's live price!
AQUA Price Prediction
Want to know where AQUA might be heading? Our AQUA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.