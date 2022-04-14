Aquathecoin (AQUA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aquathecoin (AQUA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aquathecoin (AQUA) Information The project is a unique memecoin inspired by a drop of water, named Aqua. It combines the playful nature of meme culture with a fresh concept, making it stand out among other tokens. Aqua’s theme revolves around the purity and simplicity of water, which symbolizes transparency and fluidity. The goal is to build a fun and engaging community around this idea while creating a token that represents the essence of something as essential as water. Official Website: https://aquaonsol.fun/ Buy AQUA Now!

Aquathecoin (AQUA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aquathecoin (AQUA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.80K $ 16.80K $ 16.80K Total Supply: $ 997.61M $ 997.61M $ 997.61M Circulating Supply: $ 997.61M $ 997.61M $ 997.61M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.80K $ 16.80K $ 16.80K All-Time High: $ 0.00293112 $ 0.00293112 $ 0.00293112 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Aquathecoin (AQUA) price

Aquathecoin (AQUA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aquathecoin (AQUA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AQUA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AQUA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AQUA's tokenomics, explore AQUA token's live price!

AQUA Price Prediction Want to know where AQUA might be heading? Our AQUA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

