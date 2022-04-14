Ara (ARA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ara (ARA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ara (ARA) Information Ara is a blockchain powered content platform that empowers creators. By removing centralized third party content stores, eliminating hosting costs, and rewarding consumers, Ara helps creators around the globe maximize the value of their work. Official Website: https://ara.one/

Ara (ARA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ara (ARA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 47.61K $ 47.61K $ 47.61K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 736.48M $ 736.48M $ 736.48M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 64.64K $ 64.64K $ 64.64K All-Time High: $ 0.096114 $ 0.096114 $ 0.096114 All-Time Low: $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Ara (ARA) price

Ara (ARA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ara (ARA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARA's tokenomics, explore ARA token's live price!

